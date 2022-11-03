Sehore: Excise department registers 385 cases of illicit liquor since April, confiscates liquor worth over Rs 40L

FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the campaign being conducted by the excise department of Sehore, the officials of the department carried out rapid action against trade and distribution of illicit liquor to register as many as 385 such complaints since the month of April, the officials said on Thursday.

They added that in the actions conducted from April till October 2022, the excise department confiscated illicit liquor amounting to Rs 40 lakh 29 thousand and 9 rupees.

Talking to media, the district excise official Kirti Dubey stated that the campaign to curb distribution, trade and possession of illicit liquor began in Sehore district in April, as per the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act, 1915.

She added that under the campaign, the excise department of Sehore confiscated a total of 2,438 litres of illicit country-made and English liquor in 385 cases from April until October 2022. Continuing the statements, she further informed that apart from illicit liquor, the excise department also confiscated 73, 220 kilogram of Mahua lahaan, a raw material used for the preparation of country-made liquor.

In addition to this, Dubey said that as many as 76 cases pertaining to illicit liquor were registered in October alone, initiating action against which, liquor amounting to Rs 3 lakh 41 thousand and 767 rupees was confiscated.