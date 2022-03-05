Sehore: Devotees continue to flock to ashram despite preacher’s plea

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Preacher Pradeep Mishra’s plea to his followers to order rudraksh online served no good as the latter reached his ashram at Kubershwar Dham in Sehore district on Friday too.

He had urged his followers to listen to his preaching from the comfort of their homes and to order the rudraksh online, instead of overcrowding the Ashram.

Notably, as thousands of people flocked to Kurbeshwar Dham on the first day of the event on Monday causing massive traffic jam on Bhopal-Indore highway, which continued for more than six hours

Mishra had later announced that the devotees will be called as per their turn and the event will run for six months. His team had prepared a plan to ensure that people do not flock in such large number at once.

People’s representatives from both Congress and BJP continue to visit ashram to attend Shiv Mahapuran. Ichhawar MLA Karan Singh Verma reached on Friday, who took blessings from Mishra. Verma announced from the stage that no power in the world could stop him from distributing rudraksh.

Devotees from other states are reaching daily. More than 80,000 devotees have attended the event so far. The administration is expecting that over 1.5 lakh devotees can reach the place on the weekend, which would be a challenge for them.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 12:26 AM IST