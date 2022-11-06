Sehore: Accidents on rise as cattle occupy roads

FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The roads of Sehore have become accident hotspots due to presence of stray cattle who occupy road, leaving commuters with no passage, alleged local residents on Saturday.

Talking to the media, residents said that issue had been prevailing for quite some time in busy areas and prime locations. Presence of cattle causes road accidents. And Sehore municipality has been of little help.

Former Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) of Sehore municipality Sandeep Shrivastava had announced to penalise cattle owners but no action has been initiated till date. CMO Yogendra Patel stated that he would impose a fine of Rs 1,000 on cattle owners if their cattle were found on roads.