Security checking begins a fortnight ahead of R-Day in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Unlike previous years, the Bhopal police have stepped up the security check-up in the city almost a fortnight ahead of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations. Usually, such intensive checking is witnessed a week ahead of any such occasions. However, this year the checking drive began on Wednesday and would continue till January 26.

In the recent past the state has seen stray incidents of communal violence and the administration thus is not leaving anything to chance. The checking drive will continue till January 26, said Additional director general (ADG) Bhopal Upendra Jain. The ADG stating that there is no threat or any other alert input, said that the exercise is a routine process ahead of Republic Day or any such important occasion.

Tightening the vigil, the cops on Wednesday conducted random checks at public places like busy markets, bus stands, railway stations, shopping malls. The checking of four-wheeler entering the city has also commenced.