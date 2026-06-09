Second Gun Video In 24 Hours; Youths Spotted Flaunting Pistol While Recording Reel In MP's Dabra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Just a day after a video showing a youth displaying multiple illegal firearms went viral in Dabra, another similar clip has surfaced from the town showing two youths allegedly flaunting a country-made pistol.

In the latest video, two youths can be seen sitting inside a parked car while music plays in the background. While recording a reel-style video and they are seen repeatedly flaunting a country-made pistol in front of the camera.

According to local reports, one of the youths appears to be a minor.

Watch the video below :

मध्य प्रदेश के डबरा नगर में इस दिनों अपराधी पुलिस से बेख़ौफ़ नजर आ रहे हैं। लगातार सोशल मीडिया पर अवैध हथियारों के साथ बदमाशों के वीडियो भी मिल रहे हैं। 24 घंटे के अंदर डबरा क्षेत्र में दूसरा वीडियो सामने आया है। यहां दो युवक कार में बैठकर अवैध तमंचे के साथ वीडियो बना रहे हैं। इस… pic.twitter.com/KowzErYsaB — Lallu Ram (@lalluram_news) June 9, 2026

Other VIDEO

The new video comes a day after another clip surfaced allegedly showing a young man posing with three illegal firearms, including two country-made pistols and another locally made weapon.

In that video, the youth was seen handling the weapons and allegedly loading one firearm while pointing it in another direction.

Watch VIDEO below :

The repeated appearance of such videos has raised questions about law and order in Dabra, where locals say incidents involving illegal weapons, extortion, celebratory firing, and social media reels featuring firearms have become increasingly common.

The latest viral video is reportedly from the City Police Station area.

City Police Station in-charge Sanjay Sharma said police are examining the footage and identifying those involved. He said appropriate legal action will be taken after the investigation.