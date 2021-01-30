Season’s lowest temperature of 5.2°Celsius paralyses Bhopal

BHOPAL: Bhopal recorded the season’s lowest temperature of 5.2 degree Celsius on Friday night. Biting cold swept the state capital and paralysed the normal life. However, there a little bit relief in day time. Severe to moderate cold wave continued to swept Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Severe Cold wave prevailed at Umaria, Jabalpur and Seoni while Cold wave swept at various places like Datia, Satna, Sagar,Rewa, Nowgaon, Khandwa, Khajuraho, Guna, Gwalior, Tikamgarh, Damoh, Bhopal, Betul, Umaria, Rajgarh and Ratlam.

Similarly, severe cold day was experienced at Khajuraho while cold day like condition prevailed at various places like Mandla, Narsinghpur, Nowgaon, Tikamgarh, Damoh, Betul, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Indore, Khandwa, Ujjain and Datia. The weatherman attributed this cold wave to icy wind blowing from northern belt of the country which are already in grip of intense cold wave.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 23.7 degree Celsius after rise of 2.0 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 5.2 degree Celsius. Indore recorded 24.3 degree Celsius after rise of 2.1 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 8.0 degree Celsius.

Meteorological department senior officer GD Mishra said, “ it was season lowest temperature in the state capital. Severe to moderate cold wave swept across the state. Low temperature were recorded a many places and it is due to dry and icy wind. The condition is likely to prevail for the couple of days.”