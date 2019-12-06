SDRF saved & shifted over 80,000 flood-affected people, says MP minister Bala Bachchan

BHOPAL: The members of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) had saved and shifted around 80,000 flood affected people in the recent bout of heavy rains witnessed by the state, their work is highly appreciable, said home minister Bala Bachchan while addressing on the 73rd raising day of Home Guards, here on Friday.

The home minister Bachchan and DG, Home Guard and Disaster Management Ashok Dohre, took the salute of the parade organised on the occasion.

The minister facilitated 91 meritorious students who are studying in medical colleges, engineering colleges and one of them are studying in the IIT Rurki.

The innovative scheme is launched by the DG Dohre in which the meritorious students will get award and also full fees exemptions.

In the parade for the first time the contingent of SDERF also participated and won the award for the best platoon of the parade.

In the programme the principal secretary SN Mishra, secretary Sahid Absar, ADG Dinesh Chandra Sagar, including many present ranks and retired officials were present.