 Screws Tightened On Cycles, Scooties For Students; Relief For Madhya Pradesh Ministers’ Bungalow Decoration
Let’s face it: Those in power always get what they want! Finance Department’s nod for withdrawal of funds not required for 52 schemes.

NITENDRA SHARMAUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
article-image
Screws Tightened On Cycles, Scooties For Students; Relief For Madhya Pradesh Ministers’ Bungalow Decoration | FP Cartoon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The PWD does not have to take permission from the finance department for decoration of the ministers’ bungalows.

On the contrary, the finance department has tightened the screws on distribution of cycles and scooties to be given to students and on the money for the Ladli Behna Yojana.

The finance department has amended its orders for withdrawal money for certain schemes. The finance department has given permission for withdrawing funds for 52 schemes.

The departments, supposed to carry out the schemes, do not have to take permission for withdrawing funds. They can do so on their own.

Nevertheless, the finance department has still tightened the screws on 73 schemes for which money cannot be withdrawn without its permission.

The schemes, for which the finance department’s approval is required, include: distribution of cycles and scooties among children, money for the Ladli Behna Yojana, Maahakaal corridor development, Rampath Gaman development, establishment of Vedanta Peeth, Crop Insurance, bonus on MSP to be given to farmers, Ladli Behna Awas Yojana, solar pump Yojana, job training for unemployed youths, Teerth Yatra Yojana, Maa Tujhe Pranam scheme of the sports department and other schemes.

Not a single penny can be spent on these schemes without the finance department’s nod. Most of the projects are associated with the public.

On the other hand, the department has allowed spending on the decoration of the ministers’ bungalows.

Apart from this, the finance department’s approval will not be required for Friends of MP Conclave, construction of degree colleges, development of laboratories, skill development, Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, National Ayush Mission, construction and expansion of air strips. The departments, handling these projects, can withdraw funds on their own.

The finance department issued an order on July 23, saying that money cannot be withdrawn without its permission for 125 schemes. The department also ordered that funds can be withdrawn for certain schemes only after the permission from a competent officer.

Amending its order after a month, the department continued its restrictions on withdrawing funds for 73 schemes for which money cannot be withdrawn without its permission.

