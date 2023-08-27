Screening Committee To Put Seal On Names Selected By Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress’s screening committee will hold a meeting from September 2 to 4 to select candidates for the election. Since MPCC president Kamal Nath will choose the candidates, the screening committee meeting is but a formality.

Nath is selecting candidates on the grounds of surveys and feedback. At a press conference, a few days ago, Nath told many ticket aspirants to prepare for the election.

Chairman of the screening committee Bhanwar Singh and its members Ajay Kumar Lallu and Saptgiri Ulka are coming to Bhopal. Party’s state in charge in Madhya Pradesh Randeep Surjewala, Kamal Nath, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, leader of opposition Govind Singh and MLA Kantilal Bhuria and Kamleshwar Patel will take part in the meeting.

The reports of surveys that will be the base for selecting candidates for each seat will be discussed at the meeting. On the other hand, Nath has prepared for distributing tickets.

A list of candidates will be declared after screening committee’s formal approval. Nath conducted surveys through different agencies. A national agency is also conducting survey for Nath, besides he took feedback from local leaders.

In the first list, the Congress will announce candidates for most of the 39 seats for which the BJP has already declared its contestants. Just before declaring the names of candidates, Nath is conducting the last survey after which the party plans to declare the first list.

In the Congress, ticket distribution is a formula, and only winners will be given tickets, Nath said. According to Nath, the list of candidates will be declared after the meeting of the screening committee is over.

Damage-control begins before resentment cops up

There are more than one aspirants for most of the seats. So, the Congress leadership has begun to do exercises, so that there may not be any resentment after the distribution of tickets.

Nath has already deployed the leaders like Digvijaya Singh, Sajjan Singh Verma, Bala Bachchan, Tarun Bhanot and others to avoid any internal squabbling in the party after the distribution of tickets. Nath is interacting with those leaders who may rebel against the party and contest election against the candidates after the list is issued.

