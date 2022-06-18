Scissors left in abdomen after caesarean: Consumer Forum awards Rs 6.5 lakh to victim

Representational pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District Consumer Redressal Forum, Jabalpur, has awarded Rs 6.5 lakh in case of a woman in which scissors was left during a Caesarean operation at Elgin Hospital (Rani Durgawati Hospital) which is a government one.

Dr Neerja Dubey, talking to Free Press, said, “It is a planted issue and a conspiracy. We have an entire team of well experienced doctors who performed the operation. The complainant neither approached any medical board against it. She consulted private doctors in Bhopal. We will challenge the forum order in the commission.”

This complaint was filed on behalf of 30-year-old Manju Kushwaha, a resident of Adhartal Amkhera.

As per complaint, on September 6, 2009, Dr Neerja Dubey, gynaecologist at Elgin Hospital, had done her Caesarean operation. For which she was admitted in the hospital for a few days. But trouble began post discharge. She again contacted Dr Neerja Dubey and told about her problems.

Dr Dubey prescribed medicines without any test. But her problem did not subside.

She came to Bhopal and consulted doctors. After which she came to know that during the operation, she had 14 cm scissor in her stomach, which accounts to gross negligence. Due to which her life could have been lost. The woman got the scissors out after undergoing operation in Bhopal. She had to cough up Rs 1 lakh for this. A case was filed for deficiency in service and negligence.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Jabalpur, Chief Secretary Health Ministry, Elgin Hospital and Gynaecologist Dr Neerja Dubey were made parties in the case. After hearing, the court while giving a relief order in favour of the applicant has directed the appellants to pay interest of Rs 6.5 lakh.

