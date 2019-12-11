Schools in MP spent less than 20% fund meant for children with special needs

BHOPAL: The apathy of field staff of school education department towards Children With Special Needs (CWSN) could be judged by the fact that less than 20% of the dedicated funds have been spent on them. Four districts have failed to spend a single penny on them.

The fact came to light during a recent meeting after which director, Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Irene Cynthia issued a show cause notice to all officials concerned.

She said that overall developments highlight the apathy of the field staff towards CWSN and that they have no interest in teaching children with special needs.

“Notices have been issued to such teachers and project coordinators. They will be given a chance for explanation after which strict action will be taken against them including stopping an increment or a month’s salary,” she said.