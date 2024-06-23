Schoolchildren's Safety: Smaller Vehicles Riskier Than Buses, Policy For Regulating School Transport Drafted

Representative Image

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): More than the buses, small vehicles ferrying children to schools pose threat to life of students. Normally, buses have CCTV cameras, panic buttons. Police verification of their drivers and conductors is also done regularly.

But vans, autorickshaws, Magic vehicles that carry children from and to schools and lack these features need to be regulated more than the buses, said Anurag Pandey, member of MP Commission for Protection Child Rights.

'Annual guidelines and surprise inspections will not serve the purpose. We need a comprehensive school transport policy to ensure safe transport of children,' he added.

Pandey has prepared School Transport Policy 2024-25 and handed it over to state transport and school education minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh for further action. 'The government may draft a law on the basis of this policy,' he said.

The policy proposes a monitoring mechanism involving district collector, district programme, education and transport officials for keeping an eye on the vehicles used to transport children. It says that the schools should sign written contracts with owners of all vehicles and should ensure that they are equipped with security features and staff.

All the vehicles should have firefighting equipment, first aid boxes, CCTV cameras and panic buttons. The telephone numbers of driver and helper of the vehicles should be made available to parents and police verification of the driver and the helper is done.

The draft policy says that the parents should send their wards to schools only in vehicles, which have signed contracts with the school. They should also check police verification of the driver and helpers of the vehicles. It proposes that the district collector will constitute an inspection committee for conducting regular inspection of vehicles and the committee's report should be reviewed on a monthly or quarterly basis.

Road accidents increase during the rainy season and as such there is need to implement the policy as soon as possible, Pandey added.