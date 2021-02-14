School teachers in Madhya Pradesh to be trained in English through YouTube

Bhopal: Teachers of government schools will be trained through the social media platform, YouTube. Teachers engaged in teaching from Classes II-VIII have been asked to attend YouTube classes to improve their English teaching skills.

A teacher from each school has been selected for the programme, the first phase of which is over. In the second phase, teachers of primary classes and middle classes will be provided a YouTube link through which they will update their skills.

Twelve sessions will be held for these teachers. Every week, a session of 45 minutes will be conducted. The session will begin with an orientation programme by the DIET staff.

The online classes will begin on February 16 and will continue till May 13.

Nihar Shanti Pathshala Funwala by Marico is enabling English teaching skills through ubiquitous technology platforms, such as WhatsApp and YouTube, making it more accessible to a wider network of teachers. The objective here is to democratise innovative and interactive content and teaching approaches to bridge the gap of English education in government schools.

Employing this model, the Nihar Shanti Pathshala Funwala has empowered over one lakh teachers in just two months, who, in turn, will benefit millions of students studying in government schools.