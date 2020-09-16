School Health Programme in MP soon, 11 districts selected for training

The School Health Programme, an ambitious initiative by the Ministry of Human Resource Development Department and Ayushman Bharat, will start in Madhya Pradesh soon.

In first phase, online training for programme will be imparted to School Resource Group (SRG) of 11 districts, in view of Covid pandemic. Training schedule of four days has been sent to concerning districts. The 11 districts selected for first phase are Mandla, Dindori, Shahdol, Damoh, Singrauli, Barwani, Vidisha, Khandwa, Chhatarpur, Rajgarh and Guna.

About 15 lakh schools from across the country will be covered under the programme, which is aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle among students. As part of initiative, two teachers will be identified in every school as health and wellness ambassadors who will be supported by class monitors as health and wellness messengers.

The health programme consists of 11 themes such as growing up healthy, emotional wellbeing and mental health, interpersonal relationships, values and responsible citizenship, gender equality, nutrition, health and sanitation, promotion of healthy lifestyles, prevention and management of substance misuse, reproductive health and HIV prevention, safety and security against violence and injuries, promotion of safe use of internet, media and social media.

A National Resource Group of 40 members has already been constituted by NCERT who have skills and experience in adolescent health. The NRG will train the State Resource Group, which will comprise two persons each from SCERT, SIHFW and DIET from selected districts, at five Regional Institute of Education situated in Shillong, Mysore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar and Ajmer.

The material that will be used in the programme include comic strips, contributions made by students and teachers who had participated in the material development workshops organised by NCERT.

Several participatory learner-centric activities including games, quizzes, case studies and role plays that can be transacted in school spaces are included. Further, comics have been introduced as a medium to enable students and facilitators to express concerns and find solutions.

Prevention and management of substance misuse theme addresses understanding and prevention of habit for addiction; creating awareness on adverse consequences, developing skills to negotiate pressure from peers, family and popular culture to resist substance misuse and give up on harmful practices. The learner is able to distinguish personal beneficial habits from harmful ones and take informed decisions and is able to identify support systems for self and others for prevention and management of substance misuse.