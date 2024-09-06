Scammer Forges Bizman’s Aadhaar Card To Secure ₹30 Lakh Loan In Jabalpur | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A scammer took a loan of Rs 30 Lakh in the name of a businessman in the Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh. The fraudster used a fake aadhar card and other documents to get the loan cleared in someone else's name. The loan was processed on June 16, 2023 and the businessman got information of this on Thursday.

As soon as the businessman got to know about the fraud, he immediately went to file a complaint regarding the same. Crime Branch has taken over the investigation and has filed a complaint under relevant sections of BNS.

According to information, the businessman, identified as Sanjeev Sharma, a resident of Kailash Vihar, Jabalpur was checking his CIBIL score when he found out that a loan of Rs 30 Lakh from a company named LIG (Housing Finance Limited) was processed in his name. Shocked, Sharma went to the office of LIG, situated in the City Centre. When he complained about the loan to the employees of the company, they told them that an Aadhar card with his name and other information was used to process the loan and get the KYC done.

Flustered by this response, Sharma asked the employees that how could they process a loan of this amount without checking other documents like resident address, bank account details and other relevant documents. The employees had no answer to his questions. Sharma accused the employees to be in cahoots with the scammer.

Case filed in Crime Branch

After getting no help from the company, Sharma went to the police station and asked to file a complaint. Jabalpur police has filed an FIR and have sent the file to Crime Branch for further investigation. Identity of the scammer is still unknown.