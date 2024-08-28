Scammed! Jabalpur Men Fall Prey To Pakistani Fraudsters In Hope Of Well-Paying Job; Stranded In Malaysia Without Passport Or Food

SCAM: Jabalpur Youngsters Fall Prey To Pakistani Fraudsters In Hope Of Well-Paying Job; Left Stranded In Malaysia Without Cash & Food | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two young men from Jabalpur were defrauded of lakhs of rupees with the promise of a high-paying job in Malaysia by miscreants. Two victims even got stuck in Malaysia, without a job and their passport, for four months. Somehow, they managed to return and lodged a complaint with Jabalpur police on Wednesday.

According to information, one of the victims, Imran Ansari, a resident of the Gohalpur area, filed a police complaint against two individuals named Ishtiaq and Salim. Few months ago, Imran came into contact with Ishtiaq and Salim, who promised him a job in Malaysia with a monthly salary of ₹45,000. They charged him ₹90,000 for the job arrangement and sent him to Malaysia.

Survived on one meal a day for four months

However, after reaching, Imran realised he had been defrauded. Also, his passport was confiscated by a Pakistani agent and he was left stranded in a foreign land. Imran said he spent nearly four months in Malaysia, surviving on one meal a day and wandering through jungles.

Siraj Ahmed Ansari fell in same trap

Somehow, he managed to return to Jabalpur and reported the scam to the police. Imran is concerned that his passport, still in the possession of the Pakistani agent, might be used for illegal activities.

Another victim, Siraj Ahmed Ansari, fell for a similar trap. He paid ₹60,000 to the same fraudsters, hoping for a nice job. Like Imran, Siraj returned to Jabalpur just 12 days after reaching Malaysia and has also lodged a police complaint.

The police have started searching for Ishtiaq and Salim based on the complaints.