Scam in Madhya Pradesh: Post office employees in Bhopal booked for transferring department’s money into two unauthorized accounts

BHOPAL: Two employees of the post office department were booked for transferring the department’s money into two unauthorized accounts.

The accused had used the user Id and Password of a retired employee of the department to carry out the transaction. The officials remained unaware of the fraud until a recent audit brought it to the light.

Bajaria police said the incident occurred in the post office at Chandbad.

SI Kamlesh Raikwar said two years ago the accused Ramnath Charmkar and Mahesh Gupta used the official id and password of a retired employee and transferred Rs 5 lakh in installments into accounts of Ramnarayan Dangi and Ashwani Dangi.

The accused, however had only withdrawn Rs 60,000 from the account.

The superintendent of the post office, when came to know about the fraud lodged a complaint. An FIR was registered on Sunday.

Raikwar said the accused are booked under Sections 420, 409, 120 B of the IPC and 66 D of IT Act.