 SC Takes Suo Motu Of Issue Relating To Excluding Visually Impaired Candidates In MP's Judicial Service
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSC Takes Suo Motu Of Issue Relating To Excluding Visually Impaired Candidates In MP's Judicial Service

SC Takes Suo Motu Of Issue Relating To Excluding Visually Impaired Candidates In MP's Judicial Service

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud converted a letter petition to suo motu cognisance petition.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, March 07, 2024, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India | File

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday has taken suo motu cognisance on the issue relating to Madhya Pradesh's seeking judicial services rule excluding visually impaired candidates from seeking appointment in the judicial service of Madhya Pradesh.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud converted a letter petition to suo motu cognisance petition. The court issued notice to the Centre, Secretary General of the MP High Court and Madhya Pradesh state. The court also appointed Senior Advocate Gaurav Agarwal as the amicus curiae.

Read Also
MP: Grand Arrangements For Maha Shivratri In Ujjain, Visitors To Have Darshan Of Baba Mahakal...
article-image

The matter has been titled as "In Re: Recruitment of Visually Impaired in Judicial Services." A letter was written to Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud citing Madhya Pradesh judicial services rule which excludes visually impaired candidates from seeking appointments in the judicial service of Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also
MP: 65-Yr-Old Lucknow Man Dies Of Heart Attack On Day-1 Of Pradeep Mishra’s Shiv Mahapuran Katha...
article-image

The MP Judicial Services Examination (Recruitment and Conditions of Services) Rule 1994 has been amended as a consequence of which one provision has completely excluded visually impaired from seeking appointments to judicial service, the court observed. (ANI)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SC Takes Suo Motu Of Issue Relating To Excluding Visually Impaired Candidates In MP's Judicial...

SC Takes Suo Motu Of Issue Relating To Excluding Visually Impaired Candidates In MP's Judicial...

MP: 65-Yr-Old Lucknow Man Dies Of Heart Attack On Day-1 Of Pradeep Mishra’s Shiv Mahapuran Katha...

MP: 65-Yr-Old Lucknow Man Dies Of Heart Attack On Day-1 Of Pradeep Mishra’s Shiv Mahapuran Katha...

Congress' Jairam Ramesh Calls Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra A 'Booster Dose' For MP

Congress' Jairam Ramesh Calls Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra A 'Booster Dose' For MP

MP: Staff Returning After Payment Collection Robbed Off ₹50 Lakh In Chilli-Attack In Jabalpur

MP: Staff Returning After Payment Collection Robbed Off ₹50 Lakh In Chilli-Attack In Jabalpur

Bhopal: ‘It Was A Thrilling, Memorable Experience’

Bhopal: ‘It Was A Thrilling, Memorable Experience’