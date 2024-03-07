SC Takes Suo Motu Of Issue Relating To Excluding Visually Impaired Candidates In MP's Judicial Service

Supreme Court of India | File

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday has taken suo motu cognisance on the issue relating to Madhya Pradesh's seeking judicial services rule excluding visually impaired candidates from seeking appointment in the judicial service of Madhya Pradesh.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud converted a letter petition to suo motu cognisance petition. The court issued notice to the Centre, Secretary General of the MP High Court and Madhya Pradesh state. The court also appointed Senior Advocate Gaurav Agarwal as the amicus curiae.

The matter has been titled as "In Re: Recruitment of Visually Impaired in Judicial Services." A letter was written to Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud citing Madhya Pradesh judicial services rule which excludes visually impaired candidates from seeking appointments in the judicial service of Madhya Pradesh.

The MP Judicial Services Examination (Recruitment and Conditions of Services) Rule 1994 has been amended as a consequence of which one provision has completely excluded visually impaired from seeking appointments to judicial service, the court observed. (ANI)