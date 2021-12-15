SC refers petition on Panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh to HC, hearing on Dec 16

BHOPAL: The Supreme Court has sent the petition filed by Congress leader Syed Zaffar, related to rotation reservation in panchayat polls in Madhya Pradesh, back to the Jabalpur High Court.

Hearing the petition filed by Zaffar and Jaya Thakur, Supreme Court, on Wednesday, instructed the Jabalpur High Court to listen to the case on December 16. The apex court gave this decision on the fifth hearing.

The petition was filed against state government for not following rotation reservation in panchayat polls.

The petition filed by Zaffar was clubbed with petitions from Maharashtra that was related to implementation of OBC (Other Backward Caste) quota in panchayat polls.

After the petition was referred to Jabalpur High Court, Syed Zaffar, talking to Free Press said that he had mentioned section 243 (D) of Panchayat Act in the SC. “The Supreme Court said that it was for the High Court to decide if the panchayat polls will be held on the basis of reservation and delimitation exercise of 2014 or 2019,” informed Zaffar.

Another important point in the case is that the state government withdrew from a case in High Court challenging the reservation in Nagar Nigam and Nagar Palika and has agreed to new reservation rotation in those elections, added Zaffar.

The Congress government had issued notification related to reservation for panchayat elections in 2019-20. Current dispensation, without cancelling the old notification, issued a new notification on the basis of an Ordinance. The state government announced conducting panchayat elections on the basis of reservation done in the year 2014.

Zaffar had first approached the High Court, the hearing of which took place on December 9. The High Court turned down the case after which he approached the Supreme Court.

State Election Commission has announced the dates for tri-layered panchayat polls to be held in three phases. Voting is to take place on January 6, 28 and February 16 next year.

