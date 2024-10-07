 SC Dismisses SLP In Ex-FM Raghavji-Raj Kumar Dangi Sodomy Case
SC Dismisses SLP In Ex-FM Raghavji-Raj Kumar Dangi Sodomy Case

The past: HC had quashed FIR registered against ex-FM

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 11:07 PM IST
article-image

Upholding High Court’s decision, the Supreme Court has dismissed Special Leave Petition (SLP) of complainant (victim) who had lodged FIR at Habibganj police station in Bhopal charging former finance minister (FM) Raghavji with sodomy. Supreme Court judges Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Ahshanuddin Amanullah passed the order recently.

On June 14, 2023, the principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur had quashed FIR registered against Raghavji. Aggrieved by High Court’s order, the complainant had filed SLP in Supreme Court. One of the employees working at the bungalow of ex-FM Raghavji had introduced the petitioner/ complainant Raj Kumar Dangi to the latter in 2010.

article-image

The petitioner Raj Kumar Dangi used to stay at government bungalow. During his stay, Dangi was regularly sodomised by former finance minister. Dangi had lodged FIR at Habibganj police station in this connection in 2013. In his arguments before Supreme Court, Vivek Tankha, senior counsel appearing for Raghavji, said, “Former finance minister (Raghavji) is more than 90 years of age and he has been suffering from different ailments. The conduct of complainant/petitioner should also be considered as it is an admitted fact that he had made video recording of the offence committed by former finance minister. It was an act of two consenting adults.”

