Jabalpur: Woman employee with minor lover dupe 5 bank customers to tune of Rs 9 lakh

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested a female staffer who works as contractual employee with State Bank of India (SBI) and her minor lover for ripping off nine people.

Nineteen-year-old Sanjana Gupta and her 17-year-old boyfriend double-crossed five people from Barela, Panagar and Sehore of Rs 9, 00, 000.

The police said Gupta, a resident of Gohalpur police station area, was employee of a private firm, which was outsourced by state bank of India. Gupta was posted in credit card section. She used to inform the customers about the bank’s credit card scheme.

In the process, she took their mobile numbers and account details.

She, then, wrote an application to change the mobile number of an account holder.

Sanjana herself signed the application written in the name of a customer and mentioned her own mobile number it.

As soon as the mobile number was changed, she transferred the customer’s accounts details to her lover to withdraw money from ATM.

Sanjana cheated five customers and collected around Rs 9, 00, 000. Her lover bought a mobile worth Rs 1, 10, 000 and jewelry worth Rs 1, 50, 000 with that money.

The police are interrogating Sajana and her lover to recover the rest of the amount.