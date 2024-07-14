Saving Marriages: 1 Session, Lack Of Privacy Hamper Counselling | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The counselling at Bhopal district family court for saving marriages from collapsing seems to have become a formality. The number of counselling sessions per case has been reduced from four to one and due to lack of enough space, three counsellors have to share one small room, affecting privacy of litigants. The counsellors have complained that their remuneration has not been revised since 2017.

Counsellors at Bhopal family court said minimum four counselling sessions were held in each case earlier, which is still the practice at family courts in Indore, Ujjain and Jabalpur. In Bhopal, the number of sessions has been reduced to one in last four years.

“One session is hardly enough. At the first session, we just get introduced to litigants and the facts of the case. It is only in the subsequent sessions that we try to resolve differences and save marriages from collapsing,” said Shail Awasthi, a counsellor at family court since 2007. The space allotted for counselling is also inadequate. There are six counsellors, who share two rooms between them.

“When three sessions are held simultaneously in one small room, there can hardly be any privacy. Everyone can hear what everyone is saying and in such an atmosphere, the couples find it difficult to share details about their married life,” said Noorunnisa Khan, another senior counsellor at the court.

The counsellors are paid an honorarium of just Rs 300 per session with a cap of five sessions per day. The amount has not been enhanced since 2017. They said in states like Delhi, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, a much higher amount is paid to counsellors.