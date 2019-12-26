'Save the Constitution' Rally: CM Kamal Nath leads anti-CAA march in Bhopal, says Cong for NPR sans NRC

BHOPAL: In a show of strength, thousands of Congress party workers led by the state leaders marched to register their protest against Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register Citizen (NRC), here in the state capital on Wednesday. Hundreds of Congress workers descended in the capital city form all across the state to participate in the 'Samvidhan Bachao Nyaya Shanti Yatra'.

Congress' 'Save the Constitution' rally progressed from busy Roshanpura Square and after covering two km distance culminated at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Minto Hall (old Vidhan Sabha complex) in over an hour.

Party workers holding Tricolour, anti-CAA, NRC placards, posters reading slogans ‘we want freedom from CAA’ ‘Freedom from NRC’, ‘Don’t divide us’ and others traversed the city roads. Slogans like ‘RSS se azadi’, ‘BJP se azadi’, ‘Hai haq hamara azadi’, ‘Mahilaye mange azadi, Sooni sadak se azadi’, ‘NRC se azadi’, ‘CAA se azadi’ revebrated the air as the protestors marched forward.

Leading the rally were the Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his cabinet colleagues

PC Sharma, Arif Aqueel, Bala Bachchan, Jaivardhan Singh, Dr Vijya Laxmi Sadho, Tulsi Silawat, Tarun Bhanot, Brijendra Singh Rathore, Hukum Singh Karada, Pradeep Jaiswal, Lakhan Singh, Imarti Deve, Prabhuram Choudhary, Priyavrat Singh, Harsh Yadav, Jitu Patwari, Kamleshwar Patel, Lakhan Ghanghoria, Sachin Ydav, Omkar Singh Markam.

Representatives of other political parties, including Shailesh Shaly of CPI, Ramkumar Goutam of BSP, NCP leader Brijmohan Shrivastava, Loktantrik Samajwadi party leader Raghu Thakur Trinamool Congress leader Sathish Chouhan and people from various sections of the society took part in the march.

The former MP Meenakshi Natrajan was accompanied by the social activists, advocate Rajendra Babbar lead the advocate organisation and Bhupendra Gupta marched with members of Vichar Vibhag.

Sewa Dal men play crucial role: Congress Sewa Dal president Lalji Desai with trusted 1000 members ensured all the arrangements of the rally. Seva Dal members served the rally in uniform.

Party Bhopal district presidents both urban and rural participated in the rally with their supporters.

Led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath, the march which began at 12 noon covered a distance of about two kilometres from Roshanpura square to Minto Hall.

Besides Congressmen, representatives of other parties, a large number of activists from diverse organisations and people from all walks of life and the state ministers took part in the march.

Scindia, Yadav, Singhar give rally a miss: Many of the prominent party state leaders gave a missing to the march. Leaders like former PCC president Arun Yadav, former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, forest minister Umang Singhar and few more leaders gave rally a skip.