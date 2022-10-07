Satyagrah rally reaches Ashta, to end in Bhopal

Youths of the state take out rally demanding employment |

Ashta / Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A satyagraha rally led by the youths in the wake of alleged prolonged delay in recruitment by state government for various posts commenced from the Indore district and reached Ashta in Sehore district, participants of the rally said on Friday.

Students of the state, as well as the unemployed youths are ensuring their participation in the rally and are carrying placards in hand, which display demands for commencement of recruitment process for posts such as patwari, sub-inspector etc.

After reaching Ashta on Friday morning, the participants told the media that the recruitment process for the posts of patwari, sub-inspector had been stalled in the last 5 years.

As a result, the unemployment rate has soared in the state and youths are dismayed due to the same.

The participants, at last, stated that the rally would conclude in Bhopal where everyone will present the demands to begin the recruitment process again for the said posts before Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.