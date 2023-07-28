Satpura Bhawan Inferno: Retrieving Lost Data Is No Mean Task | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the health directorate retrieving the entire data lost in the Satpura Bhawan inferno is an uphill task. The documents of as many as 21 sections were turned into ashes, while important files of 9 sections were damaged in the range of 60% to 70% percent in the fire that broke out in the Satpura Bhawan, which houses offices of various departments of the state government.

The last hope of retaining the lost data is to get the records from the district and divisional offices. The health directorate officials are contacting the district and divisional offices for the documents but it is also proving quite challenging.

No one knows exactly if lost data could be retrieved totally or partially. “Whenever any matter comes forward in connection with a certain file then efforts are made to get the data from secondary sources and then we move ahead,” said an official of the health department.

Data being retried from dist, division offices

Public health and family welfare director, Dinesh Shrivastava, told Free Press that efforts are being made to retrieve the data from district and division offices. All sections of the Health Directorate have become operational.

Lack of infrastructure at new office affecting the working

The fire that broke out at Satpura Bhawan on June 12 continued for next three days destroying the documents and furniture, office equipment like computer, printers, almirahs of Health Directorate. Later the health directorate was shifted to the newly constructed building on JP Hospital premises.

Read Also Indore: AICTSL To Launch 5 EV Stations By August 15

However, absence of the required infrastructure, electronic gadgets are hampering the smoothing working on the new premises. “At the new building, we are in urgent need of more than 100 computers. The printers have been ordered,” said a senior officer of the Health Directorate.

Moreover, the budget earmarked for the renovation of offices on the fourth and fifth floors at Satpura Bhawan has been rerouted for use at the new building of the health directorate.

Even as furniture and other required furnishings have been made available in the new building, the staffers are facing the issues as they were not in required numbers. The authorities at the department have decided to get the old furniture repaired until new purchases are made.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)