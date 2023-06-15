Satpura Bhawan Inferno: All Records Would Have Been Safe Had E-Office Was In Place

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Had the government offices at Satpura Bhawan adopted an e-Office system, they could have been still in possession of the valuables records and documents in digital form. Hundreds of files and records were gutted after fire engulfed the government key offices’ complex on Monday.

Interestingly, the documents and computers at the office of tribal area development programmes (TADP) where the fire reportedly started are safe. The probe to ascertain the cause of the fire is under way.

The Central government's e-Office initiative - meant to take the government working online- was ignored by most of the departments housed at the Satpura Bhawan . While the health department had partially adopted the system, TADP was among those offices which were still mulling over it.

Under the e-Office system, all the office files and records are also kept in digital form and in case of loss of any paper copy there is always digital copy to fall back on as they remain safe in the server of the state government.

The senior director of national informatics centre (NIC), N Suchita Kak informed that the office of TADP has no e-Office system. The health department was using one module of the e-Office which is related to their annual confidential report (ACR) and none other.

The officials of Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation said that whatever the files and government works that the offices had saved in their computers are all safe in the server. “The computers may be charred in fire, but the data stored in the device were automatically stored in a server, which is installed at a safe and undisclosed place,” MPSEDC deputy director Abhishek Anat told Free Press.

Fire erupted at TADP but our records all safe: Pabia

TADP assistant commissioner KK Pabia said that fire had erupted from his office, but most of the parts of the office remain unaffected. “Our all records are safe including the files of establishment, FRA and other documents are fully safe. At present we are not using the e-Office system,” he said. He further informed that in the fire, 2-3 rooms were gutted, including the office of director, his steno office, meeting hall and the office of assistant director.