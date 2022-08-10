Satna: Robust plantation drive to be conducted in 15 wards of Unchhera

Plantation drive | Representative Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A robust plantation drive is slated to be conducted on Wednesday in 15 wards of Unchhera town, falling under Satna district. The initiative is a part of Ankur Abhiyaan, aimed at conserving the environment and will be set in motion on Wednesday, following the orders of the Satna collector in this regard. The plantation drive will begin at 2 pm.

'The target to plant at least 75 saplings in each ward has been set', the sources in the department informed. Employees will also be deployed on the spot, who will supervise the plantation process.

Chief municipal officer Shailendra Pratap Singh shed light on the course of action of the plantation drive and said that it will begin from Unchhera stadium. He continued his statements by saying that the general public has also been invited to the venue. Those who plant the saplings will also be administered the oath for their conservation.

Notably, under 'Ankur Abhiyaan', which is a pivotal part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', a target to plant at least 1100 saplings in the entire town has been set.

Read Also Satna girl shines in Georgia, brings home gold