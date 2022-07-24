Satna: ‘Pvt schools force parents to buy books from specific shops’

Books | Representative Photo

Unchehra / Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The parents of school going children feel cheated as they are compelled to purchase books, stationery, uniform etc from particular shops by private schools.

The nexus between certain private schools and firms has been existing for years but the education department and the administration are mute spectators to all this, they say.

Such is the nexus that a parent of a nursery student has to shell out at least Rs 2,000 for books and stationery.

Some of the parents said they failed to understand whether such a trend was possible without the connivance of authorities concerned.

Ram Vishwas Prajapati said parents want their children to study in private schools as the educational standard of government schools is poor.

Girja Prasad Soni said they were compelled to buy the book, uniforms from certain schools and shopkeepers at high prices. They said they were helpless as they would not be able to get the same books from anywhere else.

Ajay Kumar Tamrakar said the private schools indulge in arbitrary practices, which go unchecked. The district administration has no control over them.

