Satna Minor Gangrape: CM Chouhan Assures Best Medical Treatment To Critical 12-Year-Old Victim

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a 12-year-old girl was brutally raped in Maihar of Satna district, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured strict action against the two accused and best of medical treatment. The rape victim has sustained critical injuries as the miscreants had inserted a wooden log inside her private parts. She is currently undergoing treatment at Rewa Medical College.

Taking to Twitter, Chouhan condemned the incident and wrote, "I have received information about the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Maihar, my heart is full of pain, I am distressed. I have instructed the police that no criminal should escape The police have arrested the criminals. Instructions have been given to the administration to make arrangements for proper treatment of the daughter. No criminal will be spared, strictest action will be taken."

Notably, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two workers of temple committee in Maihar on Thursday evening. The next day, on Friday, police recovered her bleeding body from the hills, with a wooden log inserted in her private parts.

The accused have been identified as Ravindra Kumar Ravi and Atul Bhadolia. Both of them have been arrested and their houses were demolished on the instructions of the state government.

