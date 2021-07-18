Satna: Four drown in Shabri waterfall in Uttar Pradesh, three bodies recovered, one missing

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four youths drowned while taking bath in Shabri Waterfall in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Three bodies have been fished out, while one youth is still missing.

The waterfall is situated under Markundi police station of Uttar Pradesh, around 70km north from Satna district headquarters in Madhya Pradesh.

According to information, seven youths from village Atarra of Banda district had gone for a picnic at Shabri Waterfall. While taking both, one of them ventured into deep water and started drowning. On seeing him drowning, three of them swam to him. In an attempt to save each other, all four drowned.

On getting information, a police team from Markundi police station reached the spot and recovered three of them. They were rushed to a Majhgawan Community Health Centre in Satna district, where they were declared brought dead.

The deceased have been identified as Mohit Sahu, 22, Sahil Sahu, 25 and Lala Sahu, 27. According to police, Akash Sahu, 27, is still missing. The rescue operation was on till filing this report.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Manikpur of Banda district, who visited the spot after the incident, said that youths went into the danger area of the waterfall and drowned.