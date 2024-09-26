Sardar Patel Coaching & Training Scheme To Provide Coaching To Youths Of Backward & Minority Classes

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To provide free coaching to unemployed youths of backward and minority classes under Sardar Patel Coaching and Training Scheme, the Madhya Pradesh government will arrange coaching at divisional headquarters level. The backward classes & minorities welfare department is going to facilitate availability of coaching centers at divisional level in the state.

Around 25 coaching institutes have shown interest in the Request for Proposal (RFP) floated by the department’s state level employment and training centre. Now the technical assessment of bids will be done and thereafter the coaching institutes will be finalized. The objective of the scheme is to improve the success ratio of backward and minority classes’ candidates in the entrance and competitive exams. Under the scheme, 100% grant will be provided to selected institutions from the state government for conducting coaching programmes.

Four groups have been made to provide coaching for competitive exams. The Group 1 course includes UPSC, MPPSC. The Group 2 consists of courses of Central Staff Selection Commission, IBPS, PEB exam. Group 3 consists of JEE Mains and Group 4 consists of NEET exam.

In course one category i.e UPSC, PSC, the proposed number of trainees is 907 followed by 2789 trainees for course 2 category, 907 trainees for course 3 category and 5510 trainees for class 4 category. The coaching programme will be conducted at all ten divisional headquarters of the state including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Gwalior, Sagar, Rewa, Narmadapuram, Shahdol and Chambal.

Bidders’ technical evaluation

The budget allocation proposed for backward classes is Rs 15 crores and Rs 2 crores for minorities. Sources said in the next three to four days, the work to assess the technical evaluation of bidders will be completed. The qualified coaching institute will be asked to give a brief presentation before the committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary.

Coaching institutes clearing all the set criteria will be selected to give coaching. It is being anticipated that around 6000 to 7000 competitive exams aspirants will be benefitted by the free coaching facility. The seats for coaching will remain fixed and if there are more applicants, then the students will be selected on the basis of merit.