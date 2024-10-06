 Sanju Samson Steps Up To Open For India In T20I Series Against Bangladesh In Gwalior
This marks an exciting opportunity for Samson, who usually plays in the middle order and has limited experience as an opener.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 07:13 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Sanju Samson is set to open the batting for India alongside young talent Abhishek Sharma in the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. This marks an exciting opportunity for Samson, who usually plays in the middle order and has limited experience as an opener.

Although Samson has opened in five T20I matches before, his last attempt was against Sri Lanka, where he faced a golden duck. Despite this, he previously scored a notable 77 runs off 42 balls against Ireland. His other opening scores include 18 runs off 12 balls against Sri Lanka, and two low scores of 2 off 5 and 8 off 5 against New Zealand.

At 29 years old, the wicketkeeper-batsman has been striving to secure a regular spot in the Indian team since making his debut in 2015. With the retirement of key players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after the T20 World Cup, Samson sees this as a chance to establish himself in the lineup.

This opportunity arises as key players Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are being rested for the series. Jaiswal recently excelled as the leading run-scorer in the last series against Bangladesh, while Gill closely followed behind.

With this new chance to open the batting, Samson aims to find consistency and secure his place as a regular in India's white-ball setup.

