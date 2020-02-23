Sangh Parivar wants to implement Hitler’s agenda: Prakash Ambedkar

BHOPAL: Inspired by Adolf Hitler, the Sangh Parivar has launched a project for ethnic cleansing of India and CAA-NRC-NPR is the first step in that direction, said Prakash Ambedkar.

Prakash, former MP and the eldest grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar was talking to Free Press on the sidelines of a function Loktantra Ke Liye Milte Sur’ at Neelam Park in the city on Sunday.

He said that the saffron combine has no faith in the Indian Constitution and their ultimate objective is to establish Manuvadi system in India and thrust Vedic culture on the country. “When the BJP does not have faith in the Constitution, it is foolish to tell them that what they are doing is unconstitutional,” he said.

He said that the current government wants to destroy the culture of the Muslims, the OBC, the Dalits and the Adivasis and to disenfranchise them.

Prakash said that the talk about the CAA being meant for granting Indian citizenship to the Hindus facing religious prosecution in three neighbouring countries was a lot of humbug. “They are only trying to confuse the people,” he said.

When sections 4,5 and 6 of the Indian Citizenship Act, 1955 already have provision for granting Indian citizenship to non-Indians, where is the need for this new law, he said.

When asked why the RSS and the BJP have suddenly developed a great love and respect for Babasaheb Ambedkar, he said that his grandfather was the ‘biggest stumbling block’ in the path of the RSS and the BJP. “Since they cannot discredit or undermine him, they are trying to adopt and assimilate him,” he said.

Referring to the spurt in the incidents of mob lynching in the country he said that they were the outcome of a vicious campaign of hatred launched by the powers that be. “They have changed the psyche of the nation. They have turned ordinary people into demons, devoid of all humanity,” he said.

‘Adivasis have nothing to do with Hinduism’

Firebrand Adivasi activist Soni Sori, while talking to Free Press, sought to debunk the theory that the Adivasis were Hindus. “Adivasis live in jungles, they do not believe in idol worship, they worship nature and they eat beef and pork. Let the RSS people who say that Adivasis are Hindus do all this,” she said. She said that when some Sangh activists argued with her on the issue she simply asked them to spend a week with Adivasis and live like them. “We do not believe in Ganesh or Durga or Laxmi. Our eating habits, our dressing habits, our way of life – all have nothing in common with the Hindus. How can they call us Hindus,” she asked.

Soni also said that the proposed NRC would spell doom for the Adivasis. “A majority of the Adivasis don’t have any documents to prove that the land they live on or till is theirs. What would they do,” she asked.