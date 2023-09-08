Sanatan Dharma Is Like A Sea It Embraces All: Govinda | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood actor Govinda said, Sanatan Dharma is like a sea, it embraces all and never puts restrictions on anyone, said Bollywood actor Govinda while commenting on the recent row over DMK leader's controversial remark on Sanatan Dharma.

Sanatan Dharma, is as vast as sea, it embraces all and stops nobody coming to it.

It doesn't say you stop, you wait, it won't accept you, said the actor who was in Bhopal to attend the Matki Phod event organised by former minister PC Sharma, at Nehru Nagar on the occasion of Krishna Janamashtmi.

Stating that Madhya Pradesh is the heart of the country and has produced remarkable artists, the actor said that a priceless gem like Tansen was born here who has no parallel in history till date.

Meanwhile, the Congress MLA said that IFA awards will be organised in the state once the Congress comes in power.

Govinda said that one of his movies will be shot in the state in the coming days.

Outsource Employees Demand Wage Hike

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All Department Outsource Sanyukth Sangarsh Morcha has demanded that on the lines of contractual guest teachers, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should call a panchayat of outsource employees and solve their problem.

State convener Manoj Bhargava met chief minister last night with the demand. The outsource employees are demanding increase in minimum wages. There are around 2.5 lakh outsource employees working in state government departments, boards, discoms.

Bhargava said that government had increased the salary of Usha-Asha workers and guest teachers but did not pay attention to demands of outsource employees.