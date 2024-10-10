Sampada 2.0 For E-Registration, E-Stamp: 'Registration System To Be Simple And Corruption-Free,' Assures Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday launched Sampada-2.0 portal for e-registration and e-stamp at Kushabhau Thakre convention (Minto) Hall.

CM said that Sampada-2.0 had been integrated with revenue department, Urban Development Administration (UAD) department, GST and Unique Identity (ID).

Collector guideline rate would be available through App and property GIS mapping, biometric identification, document formatting would be done through software. There is no need for physical presence in registrar office. Verification and registration of documents too would e online and applicants would be provided soft copy through whatsapp and email.

मध्यप्रदेश सरकार का अभियान

संपत्ति संबंधी काम हो रहे आसान...



संपत्ति के क्रय-विक्रय की प्रक्रिया को सरल व सुगम बनाने की दिशा में आज भोपाल में संपत्ति के ई-पंजीयन एवं ई-स्टेम्पिंग की नवीन तकनीक पर विकसित 'संपदा 2.0' पोर्टल का शुभारंभ किया। यह पोर्टल आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री… pic.twitter.com/tp71wMo6Ey — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 10, 2024

CM further said, “The new system was being implemented in the state keeping in view the ease of living. This will make registration system easy, simple and corruption-free. Citizens will reap benefit of new system of e-registration and e-stamping. People will be able to sell their property and get it registered from home. With this system, online registrations can be done not only from the state but also from outside the state and the country. This will also save time of common man and will also the unnecessary charges.”

CM added, “GIS labs will be established in every district. Central government has given work of GIS mapping of 126 cities in the state.”

CM talked to Hong Kong-based Surendra Chakrawat about Sampada-02. Chakrawat got power of attorney registered in Ratlam along with Dr Shakti Malik, 78, of Jabalpur who lives in New Delhi.

Registration of work contract of MP Rail Metro was done by officials of Ayesa Ingeniera Y Arquitecura SAU who were in New Delhi and Ayesa India Private Limited after launch of Sampada-2.0.