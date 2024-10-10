 Sampada 2.0 For E-Registration, E-Stamp: 'Registration System To Be Simple And Corruption-Free,' Assures Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSampada 2.0 For E-Registration, E-Stamp: 'Registration System To Be Simple And Corruption-Free,' Assures Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav (WATCH)

Sampada 2.0 For E-Registration, E-Stamp: 'Registration System To Be Simple And Corruption-Free,' Assures Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav (WATCH)

GIS labs to be established in every district in state. CM launches Sampada-2.0 for e-registration, e-stamp.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 11:21 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday launched Sampada-2.0 portal for e-registration and e-stamp at Kushabhau Thakre convention (Minto) Hall.

CM said that Sampada-2.0 had been integrated with revenue department, Urban Development Administration (UAD) department, GST and Unique Identity (ID).

Collector guideline rate would be available through App and property GIS mapping, biometric identification, document formatting would be done through software. There is no need for physical presence in registrar office. Verification and registration of documents too would e online and applicants would be provided soft copy through whatsapp and email.

CM further said, “The new system was being implemented in the state keeping in view the ease of living. This will make registration system easy, simple and corruption-free. Citizens will reap benefit of new system of e-registration and e-stamping. People will be able to sell their property and get it registered from home. With this system, online registrations can be done not only from the state but also from outside the state and the country. This will also save time of common man and will also the unnecessary charges.”

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Local Trains :Central Railway's Suburban Services Disrupted 3rd Time In A Week Causing To Delays Of Up To 20 Minutes
Mumbai Local Trains :Central Railway's Suburban Services Disrupted 3rd Time In A Week Causing To Delays Of Up To 20 Minutes
Haryana Election Results 2024: In A First, 2 Sportswomen Vinesh Phogat & Arti Rao, Win Seats In State
Haryana Election Results 2024: In A First, 2 Sportswomen Vinesh Phogat & Arti Rao, Win Seats In State
Mumbai: BEST Undertaking Launches 'Amnesty Scheme 2024' To Help Electricity Consumers With Meter Reconnection
Mumbai: BEST Undertaking Launches 'Amnesty Scheme 2024' To Help Electricity Consumers With Meter Reconnection
ATTENTION! MHADA’s Pune Board Announces Lottery For 6,294 Housing Units; Check Details Inside
ATTENTION! MHADA’s Pune Board Announces Lottery For 6,294 Housing Units; Check Details Inside
Read Also
Sampada 2.0: Three Registries Executed In Madhya Pradesh On Day 1
article-image

CM added, “GIS labs will be established in every district. Central government has given work of GIS mapping of 126 cities in the state.”

CM talked to Hong Kong-based Surendra Chakrawat about Sampada-02. Chakrawat got power of attorney registered in Ratlam along with Dr Shakti Malik, 78, of Jabalpur who lives in New Delhi.

Registration of work contract of MP Rail Metro was done by officials of Ayesa Ingeniera Y Arquitecura SAU who were in New Delhi and Ayesa India Private Limited after launch of Sampada-2.0.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Before By-Election Date Announcement, Kishore Kanyal Becomes Sheopur Collector

Madhya Pradesh: Before By-Election Date Announcement, Kishore Kanyal Becomes Sheopur Collector

Sampada 2.0 For E-Registration, E-Stamp: 'Registration System To Be Simple And Corruption-Free,'...

Sampada 2.0 For E-Registration, E-Stamp: 'Registration System To Be Simple And Corruption-Free,'...

₹1814 Cr Drug Haul: 1.5 Quintal MD Drug Made & Sold In 6 Months

₹1814 Cr Drug Haul: 1.5 Quintal MD Drug Made & Sold In 6 Months

MP Updates: Spa Manager Murdered In Singrauli; Trial Of Train Conducted On Satna-Panna-Nagod Track

MP Updates: Spa Manager Murdered In Singrauli; Trial Of Train Conducted On Satna-Panna-Nagod Track

Sampada 2.0: Three Registries Executed In Madhya Pradesh On Day 1

Sampada 2.0: Three Registries Executed In Madhya Pradesh On Day 1