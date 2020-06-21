SAIMS first in MP to start antibody tests

Indore: The system and network are getting upgraded by the day. As we are getting sucked deeper into the Covid crisis, there’s some good news. Now, those who come in contact with any positive or high risk corona patient(s) and feel that they may have been infected with the disease, can opt for antibody test started by Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS).
People can go through the test and can get their reports in three to four hours to know their status on antibodies to fight the infectious disease.
SAIMS has become the first institute to start antibody test in the state.
“We have started the tests after getting approval from Indian Council of Medical Research. The test will be helpful to high risk people, including doctors and medical staff involved with Covid cases, media persons and cops who may have got infected but don’t show symptoms or antibodies develop in them,” chairman of SAIMS Dr Vinod Bhandari said.
He added that they are conducting the test on a no-profit basis with an aim to get the deadly disease controlled in the city and also help the administration to know about the extent of virus spread in the population.
“We have gone through antibody tests of two of our doctors who are working for the last three months in Covid and surprisingly found them positive for antibodies. Such people can also donate plasma to help in saving lives of critical patients,” Dr Bhandari said.
SAIMS is doing quantitative testing on ELISA for community testing and fourth generation Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) based Antibody testing for COVID-19, which will detect high affinity IgG antibody levels against SARS-COV-2.
About antibody test
IgG antibodies are the most abundant immunoglobulin to be produced in response to viral antigen and is maintained in the body after initial exposure for long term response. IgM antibodies are first immunoglobulin to be produced in response to virus antigen and are primarily detected during the early onset of disease.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)