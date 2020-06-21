SAIMS first in MP to start antibody tests

Indore: The system and network are getting upgraded by the day. As we are getting sucked deeper into the Covid crisis, there’s some good news. Now, those who come in contact with any positive or high risk corona patient(s) and feel that they may have been infected with the disease, can opt for antibody test started by Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS).

People can go through the test and can get their reports in three to four hours to know their status on antibodies to fight the infectious disease.

SAIMS has become the first institute to start antibody test in the state.

“We have started the tests after getting approval from Indian Council of Medical Research. The test will be helpful to high risk people, including doctors and medical staff involved with Covid cases, media persons and cops who may have got infected but don’t show symptoms or antibodies develop in them,” chairman of SAIMS Dr Vinod Bhandari said.