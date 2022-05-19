Sagar: Whether I live or not, Kanyadan programme should continue, says Minister Bhargava

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Public Works Department (PWD) minister Gopal Bhargava on Thursday got emotional while participating in Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojna at his home town Gadhakota in Sagar district.

“Whether I live or not, this programme (Kanyadan) should continue,” he said. Bhargava was organising CM Kanyadan Yojna for 19th consecutive time.

Many dignitaries including Union Minister of State for Food Processing Prahlad Patel, Former Minister Jayant Malaiya, Former Minister Ramkrishna Kusmaria, Former MLA Lalita Yadav, MLA Shailendra Jain, Lakhan Patel, Pradumna Singh, Dr Anil Tiwari, Shailesh Kesharwani, Sanjay Dubey, Organising Committee in-charge Abhishek Bhargava, Collector Deepak Arya, Superintendent of Police Tarun Nayak, CEO of District Panchayat Kshitij Singhal, Rahli SDM Jitendra Patel along with other public representatives and relatives of the bride and groom were present.

While addressing the gathering, Prahlad Patel said that Gadhakota's Kanyadan programme is a great Kumbh of social harmony.

“A new history is being created in Gadhakota, when Minister and Rahli MLA Gopal Bhargava is organising Kanyadan programme for 19th consecutive time on behalf of the government. Soon Bhargava would create a world record performing Kanyadan of 21,000 girls,” he said.

He said that the work done by the team of Bhargava and his son Abhishek is wonderful and commendable. He said that political life goes on, but today the social harmony which is visible in this pandal is eager to create a new history.

In the mass marriage programme, DJ, Bandbaaja, Shehnai, Ghoda-Baggi also accompanied the royal procession.

A total of 787 marriages were performed in the programme. The marriages of 19 Muslim couple were also performed with rituals by the Qazi.

