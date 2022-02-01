Sagar: Truck hits car on highway, 3 die

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A speedy truck hit a car on Jhansi-Lakhanadaun four lane highway near Bandri, Sagar on intervening night of Monday-Tuesday in which three youths died.

Those who died were identified as Amir Khan (24), Surendra Lodhi (23) and Vakil Khan (22), resident of Bandri.

According to reports, there were three youths in the car. They were returning to their village after having food from a dhaba. In the meanwhile a truck arriving from Malthone hit their vehicle near agricultural marker Bandri. As soon as the incident occurred the driver of the truck fled from the spot.

On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and called an ambulance. The youths were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

The police said that a case was registered and they started a search to nab the accused driver. The bodies of youth would be handed over to their relatives after post mortem, police added.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 12:09 PM IST