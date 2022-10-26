e-Paper Get App
Sagar: MP's 2nd rank in PM Aawas Yojana

Sagar: MP’s 2nd rank in PM Aawas Yojana

Minister Bhupendra Singh feted

FP News Service, October 26, 2022
article-image
Sagar(Madhya Pradesh): The officials of Sagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) felicitated the state cabinet minister Bhupendra Singh at his office on Sunday after Madhya Pradesh stood second in providing houses to needy under PM Aawas Yojana.

Mayor’s representative Sushil Tiwari and BJP office bearers were present on the occasion. In his address, Minister Singh gave the credit to citizens of the state. He said that the scheme was rolled out for the welfare of poor. He thanked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and PM Narendra Modi for its successful implementation in the state.

Other office bearers of BJP such as Naresh Yadav, Laxman Singh, Raju Tiwari, Vikram Soni, Santosh Khatik, Manoj Shukla, Vikas Patel were also present on the occasion.

