Sagar: Jawaharlal Nehru envisioned modern India, says Swadesh Jain

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers in Sagar district on Friday paid tribute to first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary.

The party workers including district Congress Committee Sagar (Rural) president Swadesh Jain offered floral tribute and garlanded photos of Nehru. The tribute assembly was held at the District Congress Committee office in Bada Bazar.

Swadesh Jain said that Jawaharlal Nehru was a great leader of modern India, who kept the country united after independence.

Jain said that Jawaharlal Nehru as the first Prime Minister wrote a new chapter of development in the country. Several factories, institutions and hospitals were established in the country.

On this occasion State Congress Secretary Surendra Choubey, District Congress Working President Govardhan Rakwar, State Mahila Congress General Secretary Pramila Singh Rajput, Booth Management President Thakurdas Kori, Amol Singh Rajput, Uttamrao Tayde, Seva Dal President Sintu Katare, Rajjan Parashar, Sanjay and a large number of congress workers were present.