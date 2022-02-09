Sagar: Former Chairman of MPFDC attempts suicide, critical

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chairman of Madhya Pradesh Forest Development Corporation Shiv Shankar Pateriya attempted suicide by consuming poisonous substance late Tuesday night, sources said on Wednesday.

The family members found him unconscious near farmland and rushed him to a nearby hospital. He was later referred to a hospital in Sagar, where his condition is reported to be critical.

In-charge of Agasaud police station, Raghvendra Singh told Free Press that statement of Pateriya was yet to be recorded. “As of now, the reason that prompted him to consume poisonous substances is unknown,” he said.

Pateriya, 61, who had contested state assembly election against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Budhni, was arrested by police in November, 2020 after he allegedly opened fire at a person. He was released from jail on bail, a couple of months back.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Government spokesperson denies any proposal for Hijab ban in State

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 03:31 PM IST