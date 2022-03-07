Sagar: Couple commits suicide by hanging themselves from tree

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A couple has committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree in the forest of Dalpatpur-Magardha under Banda police station in Sagar district, the police said.

According to reports, the bodies were around seven days old. On getting the information about the incident, the family members of the deceased and the police team reached the spot.

The police established a case and sent the bodies to the government hospital for post-mortem. Banda police station in charge Anup Singh Thakur said that the 17-year-old girl, a resident of Besli village, had a love affair with her sister’s brother-in-law, Aniket Lodhi (20), resident of Sunwaha Bakswaha.

When the family members came to know about their relationship, the girl’s kin started monitoring her. On February 25, the girl left her home to take the high school examination and she did not return.

In the meantime, the girl’s family members came to know that Aniket Lodhi was also missing. The family members got scared and were searching for them. But later, the police informed them about their suicide.

Thakur said that the police established a case into the matter and were interrogating the family members. The cause of death would be clear only after the statements of the relatives, he added.

