Sagar: Civic body begins road repair work

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 09:46 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Sagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has begun to repair roads, which have developed potholes, corporation officials said on Wednesday. According to officials, repair works have commenced in the city, specially those located in busy areas and upscale localities.

Talking to media, they said quality in construction would be maintained at all cost while cement and concrete material would not be used.

According to officials, potholes on roads are being levelled before repair by compressor machine. Engineers are constantly supervising the levelling work of potholes.

Sagar Municipal Commissioner Chandrashekhar Shukla has asked technical staff to be present on the spot where repair works are being carried out.

Sagar: Dharam Jagran Vibhaag demands teacher’s arrest for sexual harassment
article-image

Bhopal: Western disturbances to approach Madhya Pradesh next week

Bhopal: Businessman’s wife complains against her friend’s hubby for beating her

Bhopal:Man, parents booked for abetting wife’s suicide

Bhopal: 3-day meet of Council of Board of School Education from today

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission seeks report on death of two brothers in pond

