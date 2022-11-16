Sagar: Civic body begins road repair work

Representative Photo |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Sagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has begun to repair roads, which have developed potholes, corporation officials said on Wednesday. According to officials, repair works have commenced in the city, specially those located in busy areas and upscale localities.

Talking to media, they said quality in construction would be maintained at all cost while cement and concrete material would not be used.

According to officials, potholes on roads are being levelled before repair by compressor machine. Engineers are constantly supervising the levelling work of potholes.

Sagar Municipal Commissioner Chandrashekhar Shukla has asked technical staff to be present on the spot where repair works are being carried out.