Sagar: 70,000 illegal tap connections to be legalised

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal Commissioner Chandrashekhar Shukla has constituted 8 teams and assigned them the responsibility of legalising 70,000 illegal tap connections on Friday.

Commissioner Shukla took the step after inspecting several wards of Sagar city and holding review meetings, during which it came to light that there were more illegal taps than legal connections in the city.

During the review meeting, the Commissioner also came to know that the key reason behind the huge number of illegal tap connections was alleged connivance of SMC employees and councillors of the wards.

The 8 teams comprises SMC employees, tax collector and cleanliness inspector of the respective wards. The teams have also been directed to conduct surveys of the wards daily. In addition, he instructed the team incharge to submit the survey report to revenue officials on a daily basis.

By legalising the 70,000 illegal tap connections, Sagar Municipal Corporation expects to generate annual revenue of almost Rs 7 crore.