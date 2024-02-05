 Safer Internet Day Today: 4800% Rise In Cyber Crime Committed Against Children In 5 Yrs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSafer Internet Day Today: 4800% Rise In Cyber Crime Committed Against Children In 5 Yrs

Safer Internet Day Today: 4800% Rise In Cyber Crime Committed Against Children In 5 Yrs

Growing usage of the internet is one of the major reasons behind the surge. According to study, 99% of parents are unaware of online content their children are watching.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 10:59 PM IST
article-image
Safer Internet Day Today: 4800% Rise In Cyber Crime Committed Against Children In 5 Yrs |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh registered 4800% increase in cyber crime committed against children in five years, stated a report released by Child Rights and You (CRY) on Monday. The CRY analysis is based on the figures released by Nat6ional Crime Record Bureau (NCRB).

Growing usage of the internet is one of the major reasons behind the surge. According to study, 99% of parents are unaware of online content their children are watching.

Regional director, CRY (NGO), Soha Moitra, said only 3 cases of cyber crime against children were registered in MP (according to NCRB) in 2018, which increased to 147 in 2022. “The fear that Covid pandemic may have left children more exposed to online education and other entertainment platforms, which in effect tended to increase risks for children manifested at multiple levels, has been vindicated by current NCRB data,” Moitra added.

The analysis also revealed that 93% of registered cyber crimes committed against children included publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit act.

Over 90 per cent of these cases involve the publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit acts. According to analysis, Madhya Pradesh reported 147 out of 1360 cases reported across the country, where children have been victims of cyber crime in 2022. It is the third highest in the country after Karnataka and Rajasthan, reporting 239 and 161 cases of cybercrime against children, respectively.

Findings of study

A study jointly conducted by CRY and CNLU (Chanakya National Law University) in Patna to understand the nature and extent of online threats during Covid revealed that 78% of teachers from Madhya Pradesh who participated in the study reportedly witnessed some behavioural changes in children indicating the possibility of having been exploited and abused.

About 98% of parents refused to report if their children were subjected to online sexual exploitation and abuse. Only 2 % said yes for lodging complaint with the police. Worse, none of the parents reported being aware of any laws related to online child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Read Also
UP: BJP Plans Major Overhaul In Lok Sabha Candidates, Up To 40% Of Sitting MPs May Be Denied Tickets
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Urology Camp At Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital From Feb 14

Madhya Pradesh: Urology Camp At Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital From Feb 14

Madhya Pradesh: 36-Year-Old Kills Elderly Man On Pretext Of Exorcising Him

Madhya Pradesh: 36-Year-Old Kills Elderly Man On Pretext Of Exorcising Him

Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur's Missing Girl Recovered From Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur's Missing Girl Recovered From Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh: Land Allotted For Atal Ashray Yojana 5 Yrs Ago Lying Unused  

Madhya Pradesh: Land Allotted For Atal Ashray Yojana 5 Yrs Ago Lying Unused  

Madhya Pradesh: Dhar's Rahul Brings Glory To Country

Madhya Pradesh: Dhar's Rahul Brings Glory To Country