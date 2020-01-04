“Sabhi log khush rahe, char dishaon me shanti bani rahe…”: Losar Festival concludes on this message

BHOPAL: “Hum fir se mile aur aage, sabhi log khush rahe, char dishaon me shanti bani rahe…”

These are the lyrics of a Tashis folk song of Ladakh which gives out a message of peace, and harmony was presented on Saturday- the concluding-day of four-day ‘Losar Festival,’ at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) Bhopal.

An artists from Ladakh, Sonam Sopari said that on the fourth day they made eight auspicious symbols on the walls of the kitchen and the upper part of pot were tied through wool thread.

Then boiled Chhang was served to every member and traditional artists from Ladakh recited in a queue. They were served the Dark Spro and after that Tashis songs were sung.

At the end of the ceremony, people go to the neighbour’s houses and call Tashidelek and congratulate Losar. A large number of students of various schools were present.

Losar festival, which has its origin in the 15th century, celebrates the Ladakhi or Tibetan New Year. It is regarded as the most important socio-religious event of Ladakh. The fest is usually celebrated between the months of January to March. 20 traditional artists came the museum under the leadership of Sonam Supari from Ladakh to celebrate the festival.