Russia-Ukraine Crisis: 252 students from MP still stuck in Ukraine

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 252 students from Madhya Pradesh are stranded in Ukraine. This was revealed by state Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, during a cabinet meeting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that as many as 202 students of Madhya Pradesh, who were stranded in war-hit Ukraine, have returned to their homes safely.

He said the state home department had received a list from the Ministry of External Affairs, which stated that as many as 454 students from Madhya Pradesh were stranded in Ukraine

"The list of 454 students of Madhya Pradesh, who were trapped in Ukraine, was received from the MEA. Out of this, 202 students have returned to the state," said Narottam Mishra, who is also the spokesperson of the Madhya Pradesh government, during a press conference.

Mishra also said that the officials in the home department and the state police are in constant touch with the families whose children are still to return.

"Police and other senior officials are in constant touch with 430 families out of 454 families. The state government is taking all possible steps to ensure safe return of each student," Mishra added.

The state government has set up a panel of officials comprising different departments who are looking after the entire arrangement to bring back the students. The state government has directed the officials to arrange food, travelling, stay, etc., for students who are coming to their homes via different cities.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also said that cabinet ministers have been directed to reach out to the families whose children are still stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 03:56 PM IST