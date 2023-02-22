Rupankar Award 2022-23 controversy: ‘Syed Raza Puraskar should be taken back, says City artistes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior artists in the city have said that Syed Raza Puraskar should be taken back from painter Dharmendra Mewade who reportedly copied the work of M Senathipathi, an artist from Chennai. Otherwise, the award will lose its prestige, they said.

The controversy surfaced when Mewade was feted with award by the directorate of culture on the inaugural day of International Khajuraho Dance festival, which began on Monday (February 20).

Artist Raj Saini told Free Press that it raised questions on the jury of selection committee. “Decision was taken in haste. I think the award should be taken back as the mistake has been discovered. It should be given to genuine artist,” he said.

“100 % , the award should be taken back because to copy other’s works is a crime,” said artist Bhawna Chaudhary. “After all, ‘Hamara kaam hi hamari pehchan hai,” she added.

Artist Anil Ijeri demanded to know that how such a mistake could occur while deciding state- level award. Jury must have seen biodata on art websites and they should also know which artists have been working for long time. “The award should be taken back to rectify mistake, otherwise it will lose prestige,” Ijeri added.

The mistake shows lack of authentic work and professional artists in the state, said artist Keshav Rout, adding that the government should take steps.

Ustad Allauddin Khan Sangeet Evam Kala Akademi had issued entries for the annual Rupankar Award 2022-23. According to the sources, the first list of the selected artists for the award was issued on February 14 in which Popil Manna was selected for the Syed Raza Puraskar. But his name was removed in the second list which was issued on February 18 due to some. Bhupesh Kavadiya from Udaipur, Madanlal (Chandigarh) and Harshvardhan Sharma from Jammu were the members of selection committees

