'Run Special Drive Against People Without Helmets, Seat Belts'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The additional director general of police G Janardan has asked police to run special drive against drivers of two-wheelers without helmets and four-wheeler drivers not wearing seat belt.

The drive that began on July 7 will end on September 7. The ADG, PTRI, G Janardan said drive was launched following a case filed at Jabalpur bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on compliance with Motor Vehicles Act and rules in the state.

Madhya Pradesh has one of highest accident rates in the country. In 2022, 54,432 road accidents took place in which 13,427 people had lost lives, according to ADG. A campaign will be launched in all schools and colleges including colonies under the drive.

Pamphlets, posters and banners will be fixed through social media, print media and means of communications . All the SPs and police commissioners of Bhopal and Indore have been told to enforce drive in their districts.