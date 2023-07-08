 'Run Special Drive Against People Without Helmets, Seat Belts'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal'Run Special Drive Against People Without Helmets, Seat Belts'

'Run Special Drive Against People Without Helmets, Seat Belts'

The drive that began on July 7 will end on September 7.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 12:41 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The additional director general of police G Janardan has asked police to run special drive against drivers of two-wheelers without helmets and four-wheeler drivers not wearing seat belt.

The drive that began on July 7 will end on September 7. The ADG, PTRI, G Janardan said drive was launched following a case filed at Jabalpur bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on compliance with Motor Vehicles Act and rules in the state.

Madhya Pradesh has one of highest accident rates in the country. In 2022, 54,432 road accidents took place in which 13,427 people had lost lives, according to ADG. A campaign will be launched in all schools and colleges including colonies under the drive.

Pamphlets, posters and banners will be fixed through social media, print media and means of communications . All the SPs and police commissioners of Bhopal and Indore have been told to enforce drive in their districts.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: CMOs Told To Finish Work, Get Good Marks In Cleanliness Survey
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

'Run Special Drive Against People Without Helmets, Seat Belts'

'Run Special Drive Against People Without Helmets, Seat Belts'

Bhopal: Another Cheetah Pair To Be Released Into The Wild

Bhopal: Another Cheetah Pair To Be Released Into The Wild

Bhopal: 9th Rang Triveni Drama Utsav Phanishwar Nath Renu's Panchlight Staged

Bhopal: 9th Rang Triveni Drama Utsav Phanishwar Nath Renu's Panchlight Staged

Bhopal: Satpura Tiger Reserve No Arrest In Tiger Poaching Case

Bhopal: Satpura Tiger Reserve No Arrest In Tiger Poaching Case

Bhopal: Even In Digital Era, Many Youths Go To Libraries Daily

Bhopal: Even In Digital Era, Many Youths Go To Libraries Daily