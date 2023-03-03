Rule Book: Narottam throws it, Sajjan tears it

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The House witnessed pandemonium on the second day of the Budget Session on Friday. Amid the chaos, the House was adjourned till March 13 for Holi vacation.

In protest against Jitu Patwari’s suspension from the House, the Congress issued a notice of no-confidence motion against the Speaker.

In the middle of bedlam over the no-trust move notice against the Speaker, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra, in trying to remove a marshal, threw away the House rule book that he was carrying.

No sooner did that happen than there was bedlam in the House. The Congress members rushed to the Well of House demanding Mishra’s suspension.

On the other hand, MLA Sajjan Singh Verma demanded the Speaker to keep off the chair as long as the notice against him is discussed in the House.

Then Verma also rushed to the Well of the House and tore away the rule book which is used to run the Vidhan Sabha.

Meanwhile, the Speaker adjourned the Question Hour and deferred the House proceedings

Book was thrown at me, says LoP; issues

notice for breach of privilege motion

Leader of opposition wrote a letter to the Principal Secretary that Home Minister Narottam Mishra had thrown the rule book at him. Singh issued a notice for breach of privilege motion. In the letter, he said that Mishra had thrown the rule book at him.

Narottam regrets

Home Minister Narottam Mishra expressed regret over his action. Mishra said that when he was speaking and a Marshal came in the way, he asked the Marshal with his hand gestures to stop. Consequently, the rule book fell off his hand. He expressed regret over the issue and said that the Congress was running away from discussion.

Speaker’s clarifications

Speaker Girish Gautam clarified his stand after the opposition issued a notice for no-trust move against him. Gautam said Jitu Patwari had been suspended from the House on the grounds of Home Minister’s recommendations and on the basis of the opinion of the majority of legislators in the House. He said he had no role in it.

Patwari was advised to express regret for his conduct. Gautam said his approach had always been neutral at the time of running the House.

Notice for no-trust motion was given after the House was over, so he did not get it, the Speaker said.